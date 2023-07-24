TEHAMA COUNTY
Dog Days of Summer Art Show
The Tehama County Arts Council presents “Dog Days of Summer” animal lovers art show to benefit Tehama County Animal Care Shelter in Red Bluff, Deserving Pets Rescue and P.E.T.S.
An artists reception and pet adoption event will be 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, July 28 at 724 Main St., Red Bluff, followed Saturday, July 29 with additional events. For more information go online to tcacarts@gmail.com.
Tucker Mesker Memorial Baseball Tourney
The 14th annual Tucker Mesker Classic Memorial Tournament is scheduled for Aug. 4-6 at Yost Park in Corning. Non-stop softball action and fun all weekend. Highlights include silent gun auction, hats, shirts and accessories, snack bar, tri-tip sandwiches, raffle and more. All proceeds benefit the Tucker Mesker Memorial Foundation.
For more information and to sign-up a team call 530-520-6840.
Vacation Bible School
The theme for the upcoming Neighborhood Full Gospel Church Vacation Bible School is Look Up, It’s In The Clouds. The program will run 9-11:30 a.m., July 31-Aug. 2 at the church located at First and South streets. Children ages 3-13 years are invited to attend. There will be stories, games, crafts, refreshments, singing, prizes, surprises, rewards and more. This event is free of charge.
For more information, please call 530-824 -2323.
Sacred Heart features recital with visiting tenor
Rafael Helbig-Kostka will be the visiting tenor performing at 4 p.m., Aug. 6 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 505 Main St., Red Bluff. Admission is free, donations appreciated to benefit the Sacred Heart Endowment Fund.
Red Bluff Farmers Market
Red Bluff’s Summer Farmers Market Downtown is now open each Wednesday on the 600 block of Washington Street through Aug. 30. Applications for a booth are available online and in the Red Bluff Chamber office. The market features food trucks, fresh local produce, kid’s activities, merchandise, and special events. The markets are Wednesdays 5-8 p.m. For questions, contact Jason at the Chamber office at 530-527-6220.
Corning Friends of the Library membership drive
Corning Friends of the Library is seeking new members to help support the many services the group provides to the Corning Library and community. The organization gives monies earned from its Spring and Fall book sales to purchase computers, books and magazines, provide the library’s Summer Reading Program, and materials for the local library.
Corning Friends of the Library meets monthly. To become a member or for more information contact Laura Calkins at laura.calkins@sbcglobal.net.
New Life Food Pantry
The New Life Assembly Food Pantry is open 9-11 a.m., the first and third Wednesdays each month when those in need can receive bags of food. Visitors will need to provide a photo identification with current address. The pantry is located at 660 Solano St., Corning.
Corning Christian Assistance
Corning Christian Assistance food pantry is open the second and fourth Mondays of every month 9-11 a.m. Visitors need to provide a photo identification to every visit and a current proof of address annually. CCA is located at 1014 Fourth Ave., Corning. For more information call 530-824-3866.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m., every Tuesday in the Board Chambers, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. Check the Tehama County website for scheduled cancellation of meetings.
City Council meeting
The next Corning City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St.
VFW Bingo Night
Every Wednesday evening
The Corning VFW Bingo Night is every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Corning Veterans Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Rotary Club meetings
Every Wednesday 12 p.m.
The Corning Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m., Rolling Hills Casino, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning.
Weekday Lunch at Senior Center
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 530-824-4727. Drive-up or sit down now available.
Narcotics Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984.
GLENN COUNTY
Downtown Market in Willows.
The Downtown Market in Willows is every Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. on the 100 block N. Butte Street in Willows and is hosted by the Glenn County Resource Conservation District. Visitors can enjoy dinner, shop for local cheeses, beef, vegetables, fruit, baked goods, kids activities and special events.
For more information go online to ww.glenncountyrcd.org or call 530-701-6209.
Willows Summertime Community Market
The Willows Chamber of Commerce hosted “Summertime Community Market,” 8-11 a.m, at Tractor Supply, which is open each Saturday morning through Aug. 26. The market offers fresh produce, homemade jams, jellies, candy, baked goods, as well as a variety of handmade crafts from local vendors. For more information call 530-934-8150.
Car, bike show volunteers needed
Volunteers are needed for the 37th Annual Car and Bike Show at Jensen Park in Willows, Aug. 18-19. For more information contact Colleen at 530-413-3372 or Kevin at 530-586-0119.
Willows Library Summer Reading
The Willows Library, 201 N. Lassen St., is hosting a Summer Reading program each Thursday through Aug. 18. This event is free to join and all ages are eligible to earn prizes. The library hosts Storytime every Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Willows club meetings
Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at 6:40 a.m., at the Black Bear Diner, 246 N. Humboldt Ave.
Rotary Club meets every Thursday at 12 p.m., at 545 N. Humboldt Ave.
Lions Club meets every first and third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., at Round Table Pizza, 1237 W. Wood St.
Speakeasy Toastmaster meets every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Willows Public Library, 201 N. Lassen St.
Monday Afternoon Club meets the third Monday at 12 p.m. at the Black Bear Diner, 246 N. Humboldt Ave.
Willows City Council meeting
Willows City Council’s next meeting is July 25 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 201 N. Lassen St., Willows.
Glenn County Board of Supervisors
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors meets at the Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore St., Willows. For more information call 530-934-6400. The board meets at 9 a.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month, with exceptions due to holidays.
Orland City Council meeting
The Orland City Council meets at the Carnegie Center, 912 Third St., Orland at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month, with exceptions due to holidays.