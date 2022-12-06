Corning Hometown Christmas Mixer
The annual Corning Hometown Christmas Mixer will be 5:30 p.m., Dec. 15 at Rodgers Theatre, 1217 Solano St. Bring an unwrapped gift to donate to the Corning Volunteer Fire Department’s Christmas Basket project to provide new toys and holiday food to less-fortunate families in the community.
The mixer will feature refreshments, holiday fun and a white elephant exchange.
Shop Solano Street
Happening now, the Corning Chamber invites everyone to "Shop Solano" this Holiday Season. Patronize Chamber members and spend $25 then turn in receipts to the Chamber office, 1110 Solano St., for the opportunity to win $50 cash each week until the end of the year.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 in the Board Chambers, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff.
City Council meeting
The next Corning City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St.
VFW Bingo Night
Every Wednesday evening
The Corning VFW Bingo Night is every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Corning Veterans Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Rotary Club meetings
Every Wednesday 12 p.m.
The Corning Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m., Rolling Hills Casino, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning.
NOTICE: Lunch at Senior Center
Monday-Friday
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 530-824-4727. Drive-up or sit down now available.
Narcotics Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984.