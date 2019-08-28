Aramayo Way railroad crossing closure
Aramayo Way in Los Molinos will be closed Aug. 31-Sept. 1 due to railroad crossing improvements. This will affect the TRAX Saturday Route 6. The route will experience delays once leaving Los Molinos. The route will be as follows: Regular route service from Rio/Walnut Transfer Center in Red Bluff to Los Molinos. From Los Molinos the route will go down State Route 99E to South Avenue to Interstate 5 to Solano Street continuing onto Edith Avenue. Then continuing its regular route service at the Spring Mountain Apartments in Corning, continuing through Downtown Corning to Road 99W. From Road 99W service will go to Gyle Road and continue into the City of Tehama. From the City of Tehama, the route will continue down San Benito Avenue through Gerber and into Proberta. From Proberta the regular route service will begin going into Red Bluff. Questions regarding he route change can be directed to Paratransit Services dispatch at 530.385.2877 or to the Tehama County Transit Agency Board staff at 530.385.1462. To see the Detour for Saturday Route 6 the use the following link: http://www.tehamacountypublicworks.ca.gov/closures.html.
Wish Upon A Par Golf Tournament
The second annual Wish Upon A Par Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, will be 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at Rolling Hills Casino Resort. All monies raised benefit the local chapter of the Make A Wish Foundation serving the northeastern and central California and northern Nevada areas. This is the tribe’s biggest charity fundraiser of the year and they are hoping to smash last year’s $50,000 raised for wishes granted.
For more information call 530-528-3500.
Tehama County Shriners Golf Tournament
The 10th annual Tehama County Shriners Golf Tournament will be 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 at Wilcox Oaks Golf Club in Red Bluff. Applications to play are available from the Wilcox Oaks Golf Pro Shop or from Shrine Tournament Director John Gumm, 530-527-7087 or email gumm@me.com. Cost is $100 per golfer, which includes golf, cart and lunch.
Proceeds support the work of the Tehama County Shrine Cub and provides funds to help kids at the Sacramento Shrine Hospital for Children.