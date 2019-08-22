Neighborhood Watch Topic of Town Hall
Tehama County Supervisor Candy Carlson’s next community Town Hall meeting will be 5:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26, in the Tuscan Room of the County Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff.
This Town Hall meeting will focus on the Neighborhood Watch Program. Addressing the topic will be Tehama County Sheriff’s Sgt. Andy Houghtby, who will discuss the history of the program, its effectiveness in Tehama County and how the public can help support the program.
Time will also be scheduled for members of the public to bring their ideas, questions, comments or issues to Carlson’s attention.
For more information contact Candy Carlson at 707-578-3803.
Wish Upon A Par Golf Tournament
The second annual Wish Upon A Par Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, will be 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at Rolling Hills Casino Resort. All monies raised benefit the local chapter of the Make A Wish Foundation serving the northeastern and central California and northern Nevada areas. This is the tribe’s biggest charity fundraiser of the year and they are hoping to smash last year’s $50,000 raised for wishes granted.
For more information call 530-528-3500.
Tehama County Shriners Golf Tournament
The 10th annual Tehama County Shriners Golf Tournament will be 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 at Wilcox Oaks Golf Club in Red Bluff. Applications to play are available from the Wilcox Oaks Golf Pro Shop or from Shrine Tournament Director John Gumm, 530-527-7087 or email gumm@me.com. Cost is $100 per golfer, which includes golf, cart and lunch.
Proceeds support the work of the Tehama County Shrine Cub and provides funds to help kids at the Sacramento Shrine Hospital for Children.
Proposed temporary railroad crossing closures
The following date and site are listed by Tehama County as a proposed temporary railroad crossing closure:
ν August 31-September 1 Aramayo Road
This information has been provided to the county by Union Pacific Railroad. Call Tehama County Public Works or email for questions jblunkall@tcpw.ca.gov.