School site free, reduced-price meals
As school starts in and around Corning this week, the Tehama County Department of Education wants to notify the community of its policy to serve breakfast and lunch every school day, and that students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals if the household income is less than or equal to the federal guidelines.
All children automatically quality for free meals when any household member receives benefits from CalFresh, CalWORKS or FDPIR.
Children who meet the definition of foster, homeless, migrant, or runaway, and children enrolled in their school’s Head Start Program are also eligible for free meals.
Households may turn in an application for free or reduced-price meals at any time during the school year. Information given on the application will be used to determine eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by school officials.
Information on qualifying household incomes for free or reduced-price meal is available at each school site, at school district offices, and at the Tehama County Department of Education.
Tehama County Shriners Golf Tournament
The 10th annual Tehama County Shriners Golf Tournament will be 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 at Wilcox Oaks Golf Club in Red Bluff. Applications to play are available from the Wilcox Oaks Golf Pro Shop or from Shrine Tournament Director John Gumm, 527-7087 or email gumm@me.com. Cost is $100 per golfer, which includes golf, cart and lunch.
Proceeds support the work of the Tehama County Shrine Club and provides funds to help kids at the Sacramento Shrine Hospital for Children.
Proposed temporary railroad crossing closures
The following dates and sites are listed by Tehama County as proposed temporary railroad crossing closures:
- Today – Westover Road.
- Aug. 16-18 – Tyler Road.
- Aug. 31-Sept. 1 – Aramayo Road.
This information has been provided to the county by Union Pacific Railroad. For more information or questions, call Tehama County Public Works at 385-1462 or email jblunkall@tcpw.ca.gov.