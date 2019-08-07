Tucker Mesker Classic Memorial Tournament
The annual Tucker Mesker Classic Memorial Softball Tournament is slated for Aug. 9, 10 and 11 at Yost Park in Corning. All proceeds benefit the Tucker Mesker Memorial Foundation and celebrates the memory of Tucker Mesker of Corning.
The event features raffle prizes, a snack bar and nonstop softball action.
For information on teams and sign-ups call 520-6840.
Tehama County Shriners Golf Tournament
The 10th annual Tehama County Shriners Golf Tournament will be 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 at Wilcox Oaks Golf Club in Red Bluff. Applications to play are available from the Wilcox Oaks Golf Pro Shop or from Shrine Tournament Director John Gumm, 527-7087 or email gumm@me.com. Cost is $100 per golfer, which includes golf, cart and lunch.
Proceeds support the work of the Tehama County Shrine Club and provides funds to help kids at the Sacramento Shrine Hospital for Children.
Proposed temporary railroad crossing closures
The following dates and sites are listed by Tehama County as proposed temporary railroad crossing closures:
- Aug. 13-15 Westover Road.
- Aug. 16-18 Tyler Road.
- Aug. 31-Sept. 1 Aramayo Road.
This information has been provided to the county by Union Pacific Railroad. For more information or questions, call Tehama County Public Works at 385-1462 or email jblunkall@tcpw.ca.gov.
Neighborhood Church youth group
Neighborhood Full Gospel Church of Corning has begun a new study group called Youth Alpha. Over the next few weeks, Youth Alpha will be exploring important questions facing youth today, such as, Who is Jesus Christ, Why did He die, How can we have faith, and much more. Youth Alpha will be held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. The church is located at the intersection of First and South streets in Corning. For more information, call Bryon at 586-6833 or Doug at 209-496-4057.
Also at the church on Wednesday evenings is the Good News Club for children and Adult Bible Study.
Church Revival
Family Bible Church, 609 Marin St., Corning, is hosting a Church Revival at 6 p.m., tonight, Aug. 8, and tomorrow, Aug. 9, evening.
For more information call Pastor John at 838-5274.