CHP It’s a Wrap Party
Northern California Child Development, Inc., is hosting California Highway Patrol Red Bluff Office “Chips For Kids” It’s a Wrap Party 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10 and Thursday, Dec. 12 at 220 Sycamore St., Suite 200, Red Bluff. CHP invites anyone who likes to wrap presents or wants to provide service for the children in Tehama County to join them in wrapping Christmas presents for the children in the community.For more information contact Jennifer Torres at 529-1500 ext. 1139.
Christmas Boutique at
Bianchi Orchards Barn
Bianchi Orchards Barn is hosting a Christmas Boutique Dec. 6-8, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The event will feature Bianchi Orchards gift boxes, local boutique crafts, walnuts and wine samples, Christmas trees for sale, hot coco, cookies, coffee, tea and more. Pictures with Buddy the Elf will be offered Saturday Dec. 7 from 11a.m. - 3 p.m. The Bianchi’s also invite the community to join them for Thirsty Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 5 for live music, drinks and a sneak peak of the Christmas Boutique.
City offers leaf pickup
With the onset of fall, leaves are once again falling from city trees. The Corning Public Works Department is requesting all residents to please place all leaf piles one foot away from the curb so as not to obstruct street gutters and allow proper drainage during periods of rainfall. No burning of leaves is allowed on city streets or within street gutters. At this time the city has tentatively scheduled to begin leaf pickup by mid-November. City crews pick them up as needed when work schedules allow. Leaves will not be picked up if the pile contains tree branches, brush or other debris. For more information call the Public Works Department at (530) 824-7029.