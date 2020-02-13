Corning In The Evening
February’s Corning in the Evening will be hosted by the Corning Senior Center, 1015 Fifth Ave., at 5:30 p.m. today. Share the event with Karen, Delores May, Dot and the rest of the gang at the Senior Center. There will be snacks and drinks provided. Anyone who would like to is encouraged please bring a raffle item.
Exchange Club Law Enforcement/Fire Recognition Dinner
The Corning Exchange Club is hosting its annual Law Enforcement and Fire Recognition Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall. The dinner starts at 6 p.m. and tickets ($22.50 a plate) are on sale in advance or at the door based on availability. To reserve a ticket call 824-1040 or come to Olive City Tax Professionals, 1610 Solano St. The outstanding law enforcement and fire personnel of 2019 from 12 public safety agencies will be honored and presented with plaques during the event.
CVFD 55th annual buffet dinner
The Capay Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their 55th Annual Buffet Dinner on Mar. 1. Food will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Capay Elementary School, located at Fourth Ave. and Cutting Ave. in the Capay District. Tickes are $10 for adults, children through 12 are $5 and preschoolers free. This year, the benefit proceeds will help to fund improved rescue and medical equipment, as well as medical training and medical certification. Donations may be made to: Capay Volunteer Fire Department, 50 Fourth Avenue, Orland, California 95963.