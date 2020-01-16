Tehama County Farm Bureau dinner
The 102nd annual Meeting of Members Tehama County Farm Bureau dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. with social hour and dinner at 6:30 p.m., tonight, Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall on Solano Street at Houghton Avenue. For more information and tickets call the Tehama County Farm Bureau at 527-7882. Tickets are on sale for the Corning Chamber of Commerce Annual Installation Dinner, which will be Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall with the theme “Night at the Oscars”. Tickets are $25 a person. Tickets are available the Chamber office at 1110 Solano St., or go online to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/.
Tax-Aide volunteers needed for tax season
The AARP/IRS Tax-Aide Foundation Program has provided free tax preparation services in Tehama County for more than 35 years. Tehama County Tax-Aide is seeking new volunteers of all ages and backgrounds for the upcoming tax season (Feb 1-April 15). Volunteers will learn new skills and provide a valuable service for Tehama County. Last year the program’s sites in Red Bluff and Corning prepared 810 returns bringing back more than $600,000 in refunds into the county. A training workshop will take place at the Dept. of Education, 1135 Lincoln St., Red Bluff, on Jan. 21-24. No previous experience required. To volunteer or for more information call Everett McDonough in Red Bluff at 528-8512.
Section of Hall Road closed
A section of Hall Road northwest of Richfield has been closed for the rest of the rainy season by the Tehama County Department of Public Works due to flooding. The department strongly advises the public to not attempt to cross the road closure as it is very dangerous and several people who have tried in the past had to be rescued at a risk to themselves and others.
Scholarships opportunities available
- The Merchants Bank of Commerce is now accepting applications for the Kenneth R Gifford, Jr. Memorial Scholarship. Ten $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school seniors attending school in Colusa, Glenn, Placer, Sacramento, Shasta, Siskiyou and Tehama counties. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 during their senior year of high school and must plan to enroll as a full-time student in the fall semester following their high school graduation. Students may not be an employee or a family member of an employee of Merchants Bank of Comm Applications will be accepted Nov. 1 through March 11, 2020. For more information or to apply, visit www.mboc.com/anout-us/student-.
- Shasta Regional Community Foundation is pleased to announce its online scholarship application platform is now open and available on its website at www.shastarcf.org/scholarships. Students are invited to browse through the diverse opportunities and apply for scholarships for which they are eligible. At-a-Glance Scholarship list, descriptions, criteria, and their deadlines can be accessed through the Community Foundation website at www.shastarcf.org/scholarships.
City offers leaf pickup
With the onset of fall, leaves are once again falling from city trees. The Corning Public Works Department is requesting all residents to please place all leaf piles one foot away from the curb so as not to obstruct street gutters and allow proper drainage during periods of rainfall. No burning of leaves is allowed on city streets or within street gutters. At this time the city has tentatively scheduled to begin leaf pickup by mid-November. City crews pick them up as needed when work schedules allow. Leaves will not be picked up if the pile contains tree branches, brush or other debris. For more information call the Public Works Department at (530) 824-7029.
Story Time at Corning Library
Corning Library is hosting Story Time at 10 a.m. on Mondays. Story time is an interactive learning opportunity where children can enjoy stories, rhymes, songs, crafts, and science with the children’s librarian. Visit www.tehamacountylibrary.org to see all youth events! The Corning Library is located at 740 Third St., Corning.