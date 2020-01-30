CVFD 55th annual buffet dinner
The Capay Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their 55th Annual Buffet Dinner on Sunday, March 1. Food will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Capay Elementary School located at Fourth Avenue and Cutting Avenue in the Capay District. Ticket prices are adults $10, children through 12 is $5 and preschoolers free. Donations from the event have played an important part in replacing outdated equipment and maintaining high-quality fire protection, rescue and medical services for the Capay area. This year, the benefit proceeds will help to fund improved rescue and medical equipment, as well as medical training and medical certification. Plan to attend this important event and enjoy some of the excellent food that will be served. All support is appreciated. Donations may be made to: Capay Volunteer Fire Department, 50 Fourth Avenue, Orland, California 95963.
Join Friends of the Library group
The Corning Friends of the Library are seeking new members to share in the volunteer efforts to keeping the Corning Library up to date and available to any and all who need its diverse services. As volunteers, Friends of the Library members sponsor and participate in a summer reading program for children in the community, receive donations of used books and prepare them for sale in the library and periodically all-day sales at the library, and host two Book Sales annually. Members also assist the librarian with hospitality events, trim the Christmas tree and serve a holiday luncheon honoring library volunteers and organizations and individuals who have given the library their generous support. Friends of the Library meet on the second Thursday at 3 p.m. eight times per year (don’t meet during the summer months or in December), at the Corning Library, 740 Third St., Corning. For more information, call824-7050.
Parenting class on vaping & kids
Maywood/DaVinci Middle School is hosting a Parenting in the Digital Vaping World informational meeting at 6 p.m., Feb. 10 for parents/guardians of students sixth-eighth grades. Vaping is quickly becoming a trend across the nation for youth. Before you can have a meaningful talk with children about vaping, parents need to know the facts and this meeting will provide those facts. The school is located at 1666 Marguerite Ave., Corning.
Corning Chamber Installation Dinner tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for the Corning Chamber of Commerce Annual Installation Dinner, which will be Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall with the theme “Night at the Oscars”. Tickets are $25 a person. Tickets are available the Chamber office at 1110 Solano St., or go online to www.eventbrite.com/e/.
Section of Hall Road closed
A section of Hall Road northwest of Richfield has been closed for the rest of the rainy season by the Tehama County Department of Public Works due to flooding. The department strongly advises the public to not attempt to cross the road closure as it is very dangerous and several people who have tried in the past had to be rescued at a risk to themselves and others.