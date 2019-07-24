Tucker Mesker Classic Memorial Tournament
The annual Tucker Mesker Classic Memorial Softball Tournament is slated for Aug. 9, 10 and 11 at Yost Park in Corning. All proceeds benefit the Tucker Mesker Memorial Foundation and celebrates the memory of Tucker Mesker of Corning.
The event features raffle prizes, a snack bar and nonstop softball action.
For information on teams and sign-ups call 520-6840.
Tehama County Shriners Golf Tournament
The 10th annual Tehama County Shriners Golf Tournament will be 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 at Wilcox Oaks Golf Club in Red Bluff. Applications to play are available from the Wilcox Oaks Golf Pro Shop or from Shrine Tournament Director John Gumm, 527-7087 or email gumm@me.com. Cost is $100 per golfer, which includes golf, cart and lunch.
Proceeds support the work of the Tehama County Shrine Club and provides funds to help kids at the Sacramento Shrine Hospital for Children.
County chip seal, brooming roadwork
For the public’s traveling convenience, Tehama County Public Works announces the following tentative schedule for chip seal and brooming operations taking place throughout the county beginning July 8.
Chip Seal Operations Schedule:
- July 25 – Jellys Ferry Road.
- July 29 – Snively Road.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Bingo closed
Corning VFW Bingo will be closed during the month of July.
Corning Library Summer Reading
Corning Library Summer Reading program is every Tuesday at 10 a.m., Tuesday through July 31. Children are encourage to come and join in the fun with reading, games, prizes, crafts, stories and more. Tehama County Library Story Times in Corning for all ages takes place at the Corning Library at 9:30 a.m. each Monday.
The Corning Library is located at 740 Third St.