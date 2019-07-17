Vacation Bible School
Neighborhood Full Gospel Church in Corning is hosting Vacation Bible School for children 3 to 14 years old. This year’s theme is J O Y – Jesus Others You. The school will run 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Monday, July 22 through Wednesday, July 24.
There will be singing, stories, crafts, games, refreshments, prizes, rewards and more. There will not be a charge but the church will accept a freewill offering for Boys and Girls Missionary Campaign to help support children’s missions projects worldwide.
The church is located at First and South streets in Corning.
County chip seal, brooming roadwork
For the public’s traveling convenience, Tehama County Public Works announces the following tentative schedule for chip seal and brooming operations taking place throughout the county beginning July 8.
Chip Seal Operations Schedule:
- July 15 – Corning Road.
- July 16 – Freeman School House Road.
- July 17 – Simpson Avenue.
- July 18 – Chard Avenue.
- July 22 – Flores Avenue.
- July 23 – Riverside Avenue, Adobe Road.
- July 24 – Adobe Road.
- July 25 – Jellys Ferry Road.
- July 29 – Snively Road.
Brooming operations will begin July 9 behind chip seal operations in the same order.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Bingo closed
Corning VFW Bingo will be closed during the month of July.
Corning Library Summer Reading
Corning Library Summer Reading program is every Tuesday at 10 a.m., Tuesday through July 31. Children are encourage to come and join in the fun with reading, games, prizes, crafts, stories and more. Tehama County Library Story Times in Corning for all ages takes place at the Corning Library at 9:30 a.m. each Monday.
The Corning Library is located at 740 Third St.