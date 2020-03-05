VFW Bingo
Every Wednesday at 6 p.m. VFW Post 4218 hosts BINGO at the Veterans Memorial Hall on Solano Street in Corning. The community is invited to attend.
Online Safety: Human trafficking and technology
A presentation on Online Safety: Human trafficking and technology will be 5:30-7:30 p.m., March 26 at Rodgers Theatre, 1217 Solano St., Corning, in English and Spanish. Hosted by Empower Tehama, the event will feature information on how technology and trafficking are related, apps and websites traffickers use to contact potential victims, signs to look for, and how to stay engaged as a parent or guardian.
Among the five presenters are Police Chief Jeremiah Fears, Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers, and Dave Greer of the Red Bluff Police Department.
For more information contact Jennifer at 530-727-9423.
H&R Block offers
document shredding
Let H&R Block clean your house. To give back to the community, H&R Block in Corning is hosting a shredding truck to dispose of residents’ documents. Bring old paper to be shredded for free from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, March 21 at 1915A Solano St. In addition, on that same day, H&R Block is hosting a food drive for two food banks in the community.
Corning In The Evening
March Corning in the Evening will be hosted by the Corning Senior Center, 1015 Fifth Ave., at 5:50 p.m. Share the event with Karen, Delores May, Dot and the rest of the gang at the Senior Center. There will be snacks and drinks provided. Anyone who would like to is encouraged please bring a raffle item.
Story Time at Corning Library
Corning Library is hosting Story Time at 10 a.m. on Mondays. Story time is an interactive learning opportunity where children can enjoy stories, rhymes, songs, crafts, and science with the children’s librarian. Visit www.tehamacountylibrary.org to see all youth events! The Corning Library is located at 740 Third St., Corning.