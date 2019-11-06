City offers leaf pickup
With the onset of fall, leaves are once again falling from city trees. The Corning Public Works Department is requesting all residents to please place all leaf piles one foot away from the curb so as not to obstruct street gutters and allow proper drainage during periods of rainfall. No burning of leaves is allowed on city streets or within street gutters.
At this time the city has tentatively scheduled to begin leaf pickup by mid-November. City crews pick them up as needed when work schedules allow. Leaves will not be picked up if the pile contains tree branches, brush or other debris.
For more information call the Public Works Department at 824-7029.
Mendocino National Forest offers timber salvage sale
The Mendocino National Forest is offering the M10 West roadside hazard tree salvage sale to prospective bidders. The 530-acre sale area is located 35 miles southwest of Willows on the Grindstone Ranger District in Colusa County. To view the sale, go to the forest website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/resourcedetail/mendocino/landmanagement/?cid=FSEPRD674665
The total estimated quantity on this sale is 3,696 mbf. The salvage sale is being offered to remove roadside hazard trees burned in the 2018 Ranch Fire to help create a safe transportation system for employees and the public.
Sealed bids will be opened at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Forest Supervisor’s Office, 825 N. Humboldt Ave., Willows. Complete information concerning the timber, including the conditions of sale and submission of bids, is available on the website and at the Supervisor’s Office in Willows.
Interested individuals may contact Forester Jason Cushman for more information at 828-0230.
All Church Fall Bazaar
Orland’s 25th annual All Church Fall Bazaar will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, at the First Baptist Church at Mill and First streets in Orland.
Proceeds from the event support ladies’ programs at the participating churches. Items for sale will include handcrafted items such as home décor, baked goods, quilts and blankets, knitted and crocheted items, yard art and much more.
Lunch will be served, at $5 a plate, from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., which includes a sandwich, chips, pickles and relishes, a bowl of soup, beverage and dessert.
For more information call 865-4590.
Cattlewomen’s Luncheon and Fashion Show
The Tehama County CattleWomen’s 62nd annual Luncheon and Fashion Show has returned to the Red Bluff Elks Lodge from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9. Tickets are available from Shelley Macdonald, 529-9679 through Nov. 1.
Eleven vendors have signed up for the event, along with the traditional Cowboy Pantry of homemade baked and canned goods. The fashion show will feature clothes for children and we are delighted to have World Champion barrel racer Nellie Miller with her daughters, Payton and Hadley, modeling for the new Red Bluff Round -Up Mercantile. Also presenting models and fashions will be The Loft, Dandelions and 99 West.