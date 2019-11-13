City offers leaf pickup
With the onset of fall, leaves are once again falling from city trees. The Corning Public Works Department is requesting all residents to please place all leaf piles one foot away from the curb so as not to obstruct street gutters and allow proper drainage during periods of rainfall. No burning of leaves is allowed on city streets or within street gutters. At this time the city has tentatively scheduled to begin leaf pickup by mid-November. City crews pick them up as needed when work schedules allow. Leaves will not be picked up if the pile contains tree branches, brush or other debris. For more information call the Public Works Department at 824-7029.
Scholarship opportunities available at Community Foundation website
Shasta Regional Community Foundation is pleased to announce its online scholarship application platform is now open and available on its website at www.shastarcf.org/scholarships. Students are invited to browse through the diverse opportunities and apply for scholarships for which they are eligible. At-a-Glance Scholarship list, descriptions, criteria, and their deadlines can be accessed through the Community Foundation website at www.shastarcf.org/scholarships All applications must be submitted online by Wednesday, March 11, 2020, unless otherwise noted on the application. For further information, contact Program Associate Miriam Leal by phone at 530-244-1219 or via email at miriam@shastarcf.org.
North State Giving Tuesday returns Dec. 3
North State Giving Tuesday brings the region together as one community, raising money and awareness for local non-profits such as the Tehama County animal advocacy P.E.T.S. (Providing Essential for Tehama Shelter), during the 14 hour online giving challenge.Each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving the Shasta Regional Community Foundation hosts the online Giving Tuesday, and opportunity to “give where you live” at northstategives.org between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. for the benefit of local nonprofits that do important work in Shasta, Siskiyou, and Tehama counties. A pre-scheduling donation option will be available beginning Tuesday, November 19. Last year the event registered 6,462 gifts, a record number, raising $872,884 for the 178 participating nonprofits with over $44,000 for Carr and Camp Fire immediate relief efforts. Donors through the North State Giving Tuesday event have now raised a cumulative $3,061,859 for our region since 2014.