Red Ribbon Week events
Corning Library is hosting Story Time at 10 a.m. on Mondays. Story time is an interactive learning opportunity where children can enjoy stories, rhymes, songs, crafts, and science with the children’s librarian. Visit www.tehamacountylibrary.org to see all youth events! The Corning Library is located at 740 Third St., Corning.
Teen Challenge Women's Shelter feature
Sunday, Oct. 20, Neighborhood Full Gospel Church of Corning will be hosting a group from Teen Challenge Women's Shelter Shasta Region, 10:45 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 20. Everyone is invited.
The church is located at the intersection of First and South streets in Corning. For more information, please call 824-2323.
Fall Book Sale at Corning Library
The Corning Friends of the Library will be hosting its Fall Book Sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Corning Library, 740 Third St.
Used and new books of all genres will be offered at very low and reasonable prices. Come and replenish the home library, or find stocking stuffers for Christmas! All ages are welcome.
There will also be a raffle drawing for wonderful gift baskets. Tickets are $1 for one ticket, or six tickets for $5.
Used or new books in good condition can be donated to the sale. Please bring them to the library during open hours.
All profits will be used to purchase new books and/or supplies for the Corning Library.
All Church Fall Bazaar
Orland’s 25th annual All Church Fall Bazaar will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at the First Baptist Church at Mill and First streets in Orland.
Proceeds from the event support ladies’ programs at the participating churches. Items for sale will include handcrafted items such as home décor, baked goods, quilts and blankets, knitted and crocheted items, yard art and much more.
Lunch will be served, at $5 a plate, from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., which includes a sandwich, chips, pickles and relishes, a bowl of soup, beverage and dessert.
For more information call 865-4590.
Cattlewomen’s Luncheon and Fashion Show
The Tehama County CattleWomen’s 62nd annual Luncheon and Fashion Show has returned to the Red Bluff Elks Lodge from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9. Tickets are available from Shelley Macdonald, 529-9679 through Nov. 1.
Eleven vendors have signed up for the event, along with the traditional Cowboy Pantry of homemade baked and canned goods. The fashion show will feature clothes for children and we are delighted to have World Champion barrel racer Nellie Miller with her daughters, Payton and Hadley, modeling for the new Red Bluff Round -Up Mercantile. Also presenting models and fashions will be The Loft, Dandelions and 99 West.
Bunco Fundraiser benefits veterans, families
The Raisner Post #45 American Legion Auxiliary’s annual Bunco Fundraiser for Veterans event will be 6 p.m., tonight, Oct. 17, at the Moose Lodge on Fifth Street in Orland. Tickets are $10 a person and includes Bunco, a sandwich, salad and beverage.
The event benefits veterans and their families. The auxiliary membership includes ladies from Artois, Willows, Orland, Gerber, Palo Cedro, Chico, and Corning.
Time to join 4-H
Youths 5-19 years old are invited to join a Tehama County 4-H Club from now through the end of enrollment of Nov. 4. Youths may participate in a variety of different projects, include sewing, sheep, quilting, horse, foods, swine, beef, scrapbooking, goats, leathercraft, rabbits, tractor mechanics, and woodworking, to name a few of the many projects offered throughout the county. The 4-H organization is one of America’s largest non-formal education programs for youth, making a major contribution to the nation by helping youth acquire knowledge and develop life skills that help them become self-directed, productive and contributing members of society. For more information about the 4-H program call the Tehama County Cooperative Extension Office at 527-3101 or go online to http://cetehama.ucanr.edu/4-H_Program/.