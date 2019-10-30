Farm-City Night on Monday
Tehama County agricultural community and city folk come together at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 4 for the annual Farm-City Night hosted by the Tehama County Farm Bureau. Held at the Red Bluff Community Center, the event features a no-host social hour, dinner and the presentation of awards to Farmer of the Year, Woman of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Young Farmer of the Year, Teacher of the Year and Outstanding Public Service. Tickets are $25 in advance/$30 at the door.
For more information contact Kari Dodd at 527-7882.
Mendocino National Forest offers timber salvage sale
The Mendocino National Forest is offering the M10 West roadside hazard tree salvage sale to prospective bidders. The 530-acre sale area is located 35 miles southwest of Willows on the Grindstone Ranger District in Colusa County. To view the sale, go to the forest website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/resourcedetail/mendocino/landmanagement/?cid=FSEPRD674665
The total estimated quantity on this sale is 3,696 mbf. The salvage sale is being offered to remove roadside hazard trees burned in the 2018 Ranch Fire to help create a safe transportation system for employees and the public.
Sealed bids will be opened at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Forest Supervisor’s Office, 825 N. Humboldt Ave., Willows. Complete information concerning the timber, including the conditions of sale and submission of bids, is available on the website and at the Supervisor’s Office in Willows.
Interested individuals may contact Forester Jason Cushman for more information at 828-0230.
All Church Fall Bazaar
Orland’s 25th annual All Church Fall Bazaar will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at the First Baptist Church at Mill and First streets in Orland. Proceeds from the event support ladies’ programs at the participating churches. Items for sale will include handcrafted items such as home décor, baked goods, quilts and blankets, knitted and crocheted items, yard art and much more. Lunch will be served at $5 a plate, from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and will includes a sandwich, chips, pickles and relishes, a bowl of soup, beverage and dessert. For more information call 865-4590.
Cattlewomen’s Luncheon and Fashion Show
The Tehama County CattleWomen’s 62nd annual Luncheon and Fashion Show has returned to the Red Bluff Elks Lodge from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9. Tickets are available from Shelley Macdonald, 529-9679 through Nov. 1. Eleven vendors have signed up for the event, along with the traditional Cowboy Pantry of homemade baked and canned goods. The fashion show will feature clothes for children and we are delighted to have World Champion barrel racer Nellie Miller with her daughters, Payton and Hadley, modeling for the new Red Bluff Round-Up Mercantile. Also presenting models and fashions will be The Loft, Dandelions and 99 West.
Master Gardener training course sign ups
Anyone wanting to apply for the 2020 Master Gardener Training class, can complete an application found on the website at https://ucanr.edu/sites/ and return to: UCCE office, 821 E. South St., Orland, CA. 95963; or mail to UC Master Gardener of Glenn County, P.O. Box 697, Orland, CA. 95963.
For more information on the program, visit the website at http://ucanr.edu/sites/.
Time to join 4-H
Youths 5-19 years old are invited to join a Tehama County 4-H Club from now through the end of enrollment of Nov. 4. Youths may participate in a variety of different projects, include sewing, sheep, quilting, horse, foods, swine, beef, scrapbooking, goats, leathercraft, rabbits, tractor mechanics, and woodworking, to name a few of the many projects offered throughout the county. The 4-H organization is one of America’s largest non-formal education programs for youth, making a major contribution to the nation by helping youth acquire knowledge and develop life skills that help them become self-directed, productive and contributing members of society.
For more information about the 4-H program call the Tehama County Cooperative Extension Office at 527-3101 or go online to http://cetehama.ucanr.edu/4-H_Program/.
Story Time at Corning Library
Corning Library is hosting Story Time at 10 a.m. on Mondays. Story time is an interactive learning opportunity where children can enjoy stories, rhymes, songs, crafts, and science with the children’s librarian. Visit www.tehamacountylibrary.org to see all youth events! The Corning Library is located at 740 Third St., Corning.
Drug disposal kiosk at CPD
A pharmaceutical drug disposal kiosk located in the lobby of the Corning Police Department, 774 Third St., is available for the safe disposal of unwanted, unused and expired medications. There is no charge for disposal.
The kiosk is provided through a collaborative effort between the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, Corning Police, Tehama County Health Services Agency, Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency and Tehama County Department of Education.
Museum artifacts on sale
The Corning Museum has historical artifacts on sale, some dating back 100 years. For information or to make a purchase, go to the museum at 1110 Solano St., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, or call 824-5550. Funds from the sale will help to keep the museum open.
VFW Bingo
Every Wednesday at 6 p.m. VFW Post 4218 hosts BINGO at the Veterans Memorial Hall on Solano Street in Corning. The community is invited to attend.
Children’s books needed
The Friends of the Library are asking for donations of quality children’s books for their Gift of Giving Plan. This is an attempt to stimulate interest and desire to learn to read at an early age.
Some of the donations will be included in gift baskets given out from local fire departments.
Donations will need to be received by Dec. 1, at the Corning City Library, 740 Third St.
For more information on how to donate, please contact the Corning Friends of the Library at 824-7050.