Creedence Clearwater Revisited at Rolling Hills
Tickets are on sale for the Sunday, Sept. 29 performance of Creedence Clearwater Revisited concert at Rolling Hills Amphitheater in Corning. The band features the original Creedence Clearwater Revisited rhythm section and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Stu Cook and Doug Clifford.
This year marks the 25th year and final formal year of the touring for the band as well as the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, which Cook and Clifford performed.
Go online to rollinghillscasino.com/event/creedence-clearwater-revisited/ for more information and ticket sales.