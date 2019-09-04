D Cats spay/neuter fundraiser
A yard sale fundraiser for D Cats spay and neuter program will be Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8 will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Grange, 2739 Highway 99W in Corning. Items include a new wheelchair, men’s and women’s clothing, barbecue grill, sewing machine, kids’ items and more.
Wish Upon A Par Golf Tournament
The second annual Wish Upon A Par Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, will be 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at Rolling Hills Casino Resort. All monies raised benefit the local chapter of the Make A Wish Foundation serving the northeastern and central California and northern Nevada areas. This is the tribe’s biggest charity fundraiser of the year and they are hoping to smash last year’s $50,000 raised for wishes granted.
For more information call 530-528-3500.
Drug disposal kiosk at the Corning Police Department
A pharmaceutical drug disposal kiosk located in the lobby of the Corning Police Department, 774 Third St., is available for the safe disposal of unwanted, unused and expired medications. There is no charge for disposal.
The kiosk is provided through a collaborative effort between the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, Corning Police, Tehama County Health Services Agency, Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency and Tehama County Department of Education.