Source of Creativity art presentation
The Source of Creativity will be the topic of artist Judi Forney’s presentation at 1 p.m., today, Sept. 19, at the Main Event Gallery, 710 Main St., Red Bluff. Forney’s surrealistic art is currently being featured at the gallery through Oct. 26. The presentation is free and open to the public.
Forney will share stories of her art and how she is inspired by visions that present themselves, compelling her to paint the images she receives. She also wants people to relate to why they are creative and what may be prompting these feelings.
Her passion is to create art that connects with the spirit.
“We seem to be revisiting an age of darkness rather than enlightenment,” said Forney. “ So I want to include some uplifting quotes to inspire people to rise above the fray and noise around them in order to seek their place in spirit. “
Main Event Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays. The event is being sponsored by the Tehama County Arts Council.
Maywood Woman’s Club fall yard/bake sale
The Maywood Woman’s Club Annual Fall Yard/Bake Sale will be Oct. 4-5 at the clubhouse at 902 Marin St., Corning.
The club will have lots of household items, Christmas and other holiday decorations, clothes and yes, they still have some fabric. Come and find a yard sale treasure, and before you go, stop by the Bake Sale table and take advantage of over 100 years of baking experience in the form of homemade breads, jams, fudge or choose from a multitude of other delightfully yummy stuff. The sale will start each day at 8 a.m. and close at 2 p.m.
Creedence Clearwater Revisited at Rolling Hills
Tickets are on sale for the Sunday, Sept. 29 performance of Creedence Clearwater Revisited concert at Rolling Hills Amphitheater in Corning. The band features the original Creedence Clearwater Revisited rhythm section and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Stu Cook and Doug Clifford.
This year marks the 25th year and final formal year of the touring for the band as well as the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, which Cook and Clifford performed.
Go online to rollinghillscasino.com/event/creedence-clearwater-revisited/ for more information and ticket sales.