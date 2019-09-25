Author, recording artist to perform at Rodgers Theatre
Corning Promise Neighborhood and Tehama County Department of Education are partnering to sponsor a presentation by Jose Luis Orozco, bilingual educator, recording artist and best selling author, at the Rodgers Theatre, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., today, Sept. 26, for parents and educators on exciting early learning strategies for young children through music.
On Friday, Sept. 27, Orozco will be performing four school concerts at two Corning elementary schools.
Lastly, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 28, Orozco will perform a free family concert at Rodgers Theater. This event is free to the public.
Maywood Woman’s Club fall yard/bake sale
The Maywood Woman’s Club Annual Fall Yard/Bake Sale will be Oct. 4-5 at the clubhouse at 902 Marin St., Corning.
The club will have lots of household items, Christmas and other holiday decorations, clothes and yes, they still have some fabric. Come and find a yard sale treasure, and before you go, stop by the Bake Sale table and take advantage of over 100 years of baking experience in the form of homemade breads, jams, fudge or choose from a multitude of other delightfully yummy stuff. The sale will start each day at 8 a.m. and close at 2 p.m.
Creedence Clearwater Revisited at Rolling Hills
Tickets are on sale for the Sunday, Sept. 29 performance of Creedence Clearwater Revisited concert at Rolling Hills Amphitheater in Corning. The band features the original Creedence Clearwater Revisited rhythm section and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Stu Cook and Doug Clifford.
This year marks the 25th year and final formal year of the touring for the band as well as the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, which Cook and Clifford performed.
Go online to rollinghillscasino.com/event/creedence-clearwater-revisited/ for more information and ticket sales.