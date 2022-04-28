Chamber Bowling Mixer, birthday party
Corning Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business mixer and celebration at Java Lanes Bowling 7-9 p.m., on Friday, April 29 to celebrate Terry Barbo's birthday. Bowling/shoes is $8 and soda/fries $5. For more information call the Chamber at 530-824-5550.
Corning Tuesday Night Market
The next Corning Tuesday Night Market will be 5 p.m., May 3 in historic downtown Corning on Solano Street. The free event features food trucks, kids activities, entertainment, beer and wine garden, vendors booths and more.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 3 in the Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.co.tehama.ca.us.
City Pool sign-ups
Registry for swim lessons and more at the Corning City Pool at Northstate Park on Colusa Street is now open by going online at corningrecreation.recdesk.com. The pool opens for public use on June 6.
Corning City Council meeting
Corning City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 10 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.corning.org.
Chamber of Commerce golf tournament
A Chamber of Commerce fundraiser golf tournament will be Saturday, May 28 at The Links golf course at Rilling Hills Casino in Corning. Registration is $100 per golfer. The event will include a 9 a.m. start with four person scramble and lunch, awards at 2 p.m., contests, and more.
For more information call the Chamber at 530-824-5550 or online at info@corningcachamber.org.
Narcotic Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984..
Lunch at Senior Center
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 824-4727. Due to COVID-19, at this time the lunches are provided drive-thru only.
VFW Bingo
The VFW offers Bingo every Wednesday, 6 p.m., at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Corning Rotary Club luncheons
The Corning Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. every Wednesday at Rolling Hills Casino.
Chamber of Commerce board meeting
The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 17 at 1110 Solano St., Corning.
Saturday Farmers' Market
The Saturday Farmers' Market in Red Bluff will be open 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, at the Red Bluff City Park. For more information call 530-527-6220.
40th annual Corning Jr. Rodeo
The 40th annual Corning Jr. Rodeo will be Saturday, May 28 at the Estil Clark Park Rodeo Grounds on Fig Lane in Corning. The Rodeo Queen Mixer will be Friday, May 27 at the rodeo grounds. The event will feature rodeo competition by area youths, queen contest, stick horse contest, muttin' bustin', food, raffle drawing and more.