Red Bluff Recreation Area boat launch passes
Annual passes to use the boat launch in the Red Bluff Recreation Area are now available by mail. Passes cost $30 for the calendar year. An order form can be downloaded from the Mendocino National Forest’s website at https://go.usa.gov/xHPaH and mailed to the Supervisor’s Office at 825 N. Humboldt Ave., Willows, CA 95988.
In-person purchases are suspended while offices remain closed during the COVID pandemic.
The passes are only valid for accessing the Sacramento River from the Red Bluff Recreation Area. Please allow two weeks for order fulfillment. Single-day passes are available for $5 at the boat launch.
Mother's Day bake sale
The Maywood Woman's Club in Corning is having a Bake Sale 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, May 8 at 902 Marin St. Come on down to the clubhouse and pick out some beautiful baked goods for your Mother's Day celebration. The club will be offering peanut brittle, cookies, breads, cakes, pies, jams and jellies and lots of other yummy stuff. Some items will be sugar free. Take advantage of the experience and imagination of the great bakers of the woman's club and surprise moms and the family with some deliciousness.
Host a Chamber dinner table
The Corning Chamber of Commerce is offering the opportunity for its members to sponsor a table for the Chamber's annual Installation Dinner on May 22.
Only 15 tables are available for sponsorship this year at a cost of $45 per table. Each table can seat eight. Sponsors can decorate their table for the Table Decorating Contest. This year's dinner theme is Masquerade and will also include a Decorated Mask Contest.
For more information or to sponsor a table call the Chamber of Commerce at 530-824-5550.