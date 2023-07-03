TEHAMA COUNTY
Christmas in July
Corning VFW Auxiliary is hosting its annual Christmas in July Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., July 14-15, at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St. Vendors will have handmade crafts, gifts, food and more. For more information contact Lorrie Raymond at 530-828-1637.
TCSO Aviation Unit development meeting
The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office is holding a public meeting and seeking public input regarding the development of a Tehama County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit by acquisition of surplus military aircraft.
A public meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m., July 13 at the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue building, 2010 Park Ave., Red Bluff. Topics to be covered include use of aircraft primarily for search and rescue, crime scene photographs, rapid response and SWAT operations, patrol support and extreme rural patrol.
Also to be discussed is funding sources such as available grants and military surplus program, policy and procedure, availability of local pilots and more.
Public input is welcome at the meeting or can be directed to Lt. Houghtby at ahoughtby@tehamaso.orr.
Red Bluff Farmers Market
Red Bluff’s Summer Farmers Market Downtown is now open each Wednesday on the 600 block of Washington Street through Aug. 30. Applications for a booth are available online and in the Red Bluff Chamber office. The market features food trucks, fresh local produce, kid’s activities, merchandise, and special events. The markets are Wednesdays 5-8 p.m. For questions, contact Jason at the Chamber office at 530-527-6220.
Corning Friends of the Library membership drive
Corning Friends of the Library is seeking new members to help support the many services the group provides to the Corning Library and community. The organization gives monies earned from its Spring and Fall book sales to purchase computers, books and magazines, provide the library’s Summer Reading Program, and materials for the local library.
Corning Friends of the Library meets monthly. To become a member or for more information contact Laura Calkins at laura.calkins@sbcglobal.net.
New Life Food Pantry
The New Life Assembly Food Pantry is open 9-11 a.m., the first and third Wednesdays each month when those in need can receive bags of food. Visitors will need to provide a photo identification with their current address. The pantry is located at 660 Solano St., Corning.
Corning Christian Assistance
Corning Christian Assistance food pantry is open the second and fourth Mondays of every month 9-11 a.m. Visitors need to provide a photo identification to every visit and a current proof of address annually. CCA is located at 1014 Fourth Ave., Corning. For more information call 530-824-3866.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 11 in the Board Chambers, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff.
City Council meeting
The next Corning City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St.
VFW Bingo Night
Every Wednesday evening
The Corning VFW Bingo Night is every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Corning Veterans Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Rotary Club meetings
Every Wednesday at 12 p.m.
The Corning Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m., Rolling Hills Casino, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning.
Weekday Lunch at Senior Center
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 530-824-4727. Drive-up or sit down now available.
Narcotics Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984.
GLENN COUNTY
Willows Summertime Community Market
The Willows Chamber of Commerce hosted “Summertime Community Market,” 8-11 a.m, at Tractor Supply, which is open each Saturday morning through Aug. 26. The market offers fresh produce, homemade jams, jellies, candy, baked goods, as well as a variety of handmade crafts from local vendors. For more information call 530-934-8150.
Car, bike show volunteers needed
Volunteers are needed for the 37th Annual Car and Bike Show at Jensen Park in Willows, Aug. 18-19. For more information contact Colleen at 530-413-3372 or Kevin at 530-586-0119.
Willows Library Summer Reading
The Willows Library, 201 N. Lassen St., is hosting a Summer Reading program each Thursday through Aug. 18. This event is free to join and all ages are eligible to earn prizes.