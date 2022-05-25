40th annual Corning Jr. Rodeo
The 40th annual Corning Jr. Rodeo will be Saturday, May 28 at the Estil Clark Park Rodeo Grounds on Fig Lane in Corning. The Rodeo Queen Mixer will be Friday, May 27 at the rodeo grounds. The event will feature rodeo competition by area youths, queen contest, stick horse contest, muttin' bustin', food, raffle drawing and more.
Corning Memorial Day Ceremony
The annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Sunset Hills Cemetery, Oren and Hoag streets in Corning will be at 10 a.m. May 30. Following the ceremony the local VFW post will provide a luncheon at the Corning Veterans Hall, Solano Street and Houghton Avenue. A hamburger meal, including pasta salad and drink is $8 and hot dog meal $6.
Help paying water, sewer, internet or PGE bills
Anyone impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and owe late payments for water, sewer, internet, or PG&E, can visit
https://www.corning.org/utility-assistance to check if you qualify and to access the application.
Interested parties must live within Corning city limits to apply. First come first-served. It is critical for residents with back due water and sewer debts to come current. A payment plan is also available, for those who qualify.
To qualify for a payment plan you must: 1. submit a letter from a primary health provider that discontinuation of water would pose a serious threat; 2. must be on public assistance; and 3. be willing to enter into an alternative payment schedule. Contact 824-7020 or email finance@corning.org for further information. Please do not delay.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 7 in the Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.co.tehama.ca.us.
Corning City Council meeting
Corning City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 14 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.corning.org.
Narcotic Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984.
Chamber of Commerce board meeting
The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 19 at 1110 Solano St., Corning.