TEHAMA COUNTY
CUESD Back to School Night schedule
Corning Union Elementary School District schools will be holding Back to School Night events on the following times and dates:
• Woodson Elementary School, 5 p.m., Aug. 23
• Maywood/DaVinci Middle School, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 24
• West Street Elementary School, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 29
• Rancho Tehama Elementary School, 4 p.m., Aug. 30
• Olive View Elementary School, 6 p.m., Aug. 31.
Red Bluff Farmers Market
Red Bluff’s Summer Farmers Market Downtown is now open each Wednesday on the 600 block of Washington Street through Aug. 30. Applications for a booth are available online and in the Red Bluff Chamber office. The market features food trucks, fresh local produce, kid’s activities, merchandise, special events. The markets are Wednesdays 5-8 p.m. For questions, contact Jason at the Chamber office at 530-527-6220.
Corning Friends of the Library membership drive
Corning Friends of the Library is seeking new members to help support the many services the group provides to the Corning Library and community. The organization gives monies earned from its Spring and Fall book sales to purchase computers, books and magazines, provide the library’s Summer Reading Program, and materials for the local library.
Corning Friends of the Library meets monthly. To become a member or for more information contact Laura Calkins at laura.calkins@sbcglobal.net.
New Life Food Pantry
The New Life Assembly Food Pantry is open 9-11 a.m., the first and third Wednesdays each month when those in need can receive bags of food. Visitors will need to provide a photo identification with current address. The pantry is located at 660 Solano St., Corning.
Corning Christian Assistance
Corning Christian Assistance food pantry is open the second and fourth Mondays of every month 9-11 a.m. Visitors need to provide a photo identification to every visit and a current proof of address annually. CCA is located at 1014 Fourth Ave., Corning. For more information call 530-824-3866.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20 in the Board Chambers, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff.
City Council meeting
The next Corning City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St.
VFW Bingo Night
Every Wednesday evening
The Corning VFW Bingo Night is every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Corning Veterans Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Rotary Club meetings
Every Wednesday 12 p.m.
The Corning Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m., Rolling Hills Casino, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning.
Weekday Lunch at Senior Center
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 530-824-4727. Drive-up or sit down now available.
Narcotics Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984.
GLENN COUNTY
Willows Car and Bike Show
The 37th annual Willows Car and Bike Show starts at Aug. 18 4:30-9:30 p.m. and Aug. 19 7 a.m.-3 p.m. at
Visitors will enjoy cars, bikes, vendors, food, music, raffle, activities, and more at Jensen Park in Willows.
Downtown Market in Willows.
The Downtown Market in Willows is every Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. on the 100 block N. Butte Street in Willows and is hosted by the Glenn County Resource Conservation District. Visitors can enjoy dinner, shop for local cheeses, beef, vegetables, fruit, baked goods, kids activities and special events.
For more information go online to ww.glenncountyrcd.org or call 530-701-6209.
Willows Summertime Community Market
The Willows Chamber of Commerce hosted “Summertime Community Market,” 8-11 a.m, at Tractor Supply is open each Saturday morning through Aug. 26. The market offers fresh produce, homemade jams, jellies, candy, baked goods, as well as a variety of handmade crafts from local vendors. For more information call 530-934-8150.
Car, bike show volunteers needed
Volunteers are needed for the 37th Annual Car and Bike Show at Jensen Park in Willows, Aug. 18-19. For more information contact Colleen at 530-413-3372 or Kevin at 530-586-0119.
Willows Library Summer Reading
The Willows Library, 201 N. Lassen St., is hosting a Summer Reading program each Thursday through Aug. 18. This event is free to join and all ages are eligible to earn prizes. The library host Storytime every Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Willows club meetings
Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at 6:40 a.m., at the Black Bear Diner, 246 N. Humboldt Ave.
Rotary Club meets every Thursday at 12 p.m., at 545 N. Humboldt Ave.
Lions Club meets every first and third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., at Round Table Pizza, 1237 W. Wood St.
Speakeasy Toastmaster meets every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Willows Public Library, 201 N. Lassen St.
Monday Afternoon Club meets the third Monday at 12 p.m. at the Black Bear Diner, 246 N. Humboldt Ave.
Willows City Council meeting
Willows City Council’s next meeting is July 25 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 201 N. Lassen St., Willows.
Glenn County Board of Supervisors
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors meets at the Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore St., Willows. For more information call 530-934-6400. The board meets at 9 a.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month, with exceptions due to holidays.
Orland City Council meeting
The Orland City Council meets at the Carnegie Center, 912 Third St., Orland at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month, with exceptions due to holidays.