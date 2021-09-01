Food Truck Tuesday in Corning
The second of three Food Truck Tuesday events in historic downtown Corning will be 5:30 p.m., Sept. 7, where residents can enjoy a variety of food truck vendors, activities and entertainment.
Corning Friends of the Library to meet
The Corning Friends of the Library are coming together for a meeting at 2 p.m., Sept. 9, after a long pause due to summer and the pandemic.
They will meet in the Corning Library, 740 Third Ave., Corning, for approximately 1 hour for a planning meeting. The community is welcome to come and join the Friends as they organize and hold events to earn money to support the library by purchasing books, supplies and support programs for children and the library.
Agenda for the upcoming meeting will include discussions on:
-Olive Festival Booth, Oct. 9, 10-4 where the group will be hosting the annual Book Sale and Raffle.
-A new Free Little Library.
-Tehama County Librarian Todd Deck will report on the children’s exciting, successful NASA Summer Program.
Golf tournament to benefit Make-A-Wish
The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians’, through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, is hosting its fourth annual Wish Upon a Par Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 10, at The Links at Rolling Hills Casino and Resort.
The charity golf tournament will help grant life-changing wishes to six children diagnosed with critical illnesses in the local community. All proceeds raised will benefit and raise awareness for the local Make-A-Wish® chapter.
The event will kick off with a few opening remarks by representatives from the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation and Make-A-Wish. After the remarks, the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation will follow their tradition of revealing one of the six children’s wishes onsite with the attendance of the child and family.
The golf tournament will follow with more than 120 golfers expected to participate, and an awards banquet to end the day.
Corning city council meeting
Corning's next City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m., Sept. 14 in the City Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning. The agenda is available online at www.corning.org. For more information, call 530-824-7034.
Tehama County board of supervisors meeting
Tehama County Board of Supervisors regular meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 14, in the Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. To view a meeting agenda go online to https://www.co.tehama.ca.us/. COVID-19 regulations are in place for attending the meeting, however, the meeting is also available online through an audio link.
A meeting will not be held on Sept. 7.