Corning's Hometown Christmas
VFW Auxiliary’s Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 2-3, Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St.; Polar Express Pajama Party Movie, free to children 1 p.m. Dec. 3 Rodgers Theatre, 1217 Solano St.; Corning Volunteer Fire Department Spaghetti Feed, 4-8 p.m. Dec. 3, $10 a plate, 814 Fifth St.; Lighted Parade 5:30 p.m., Dec. 3, downtown on Solano Street.
Shop Solano Street
Happening now, the Corning Chamber invites everyone to "Shop Solano" this Holiday Season. Patronize Chamber members and spend $25 then turn in receipts to the Chamber office, 1110 Solano St., for the opportunity to win $50 cash each week until the end of the year.
Shop on Dec. 3, and possibly win $100. There will also be a Sidewalk Sale and Caroling that day.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 in the Board Chambers, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff.
City Council meeting
The next Corning City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St.
Chamber accepting Christmas Parade entries
The Corning Chamber of Commerce is now accepting entry forms for this year’s Hometown Christmas Parade. The parade is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. on Solano Street. This year’s theme is “The Polar Express”. For more information contact the Chamber at 530-824-5550.
VFW Bingo Night
Every Wednesday evening
The Corning VFW Bingo Night is every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Corning Veterans Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Rotary Club meetings
Every Wednesday 12 p.m.
The Corning Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m., Rolling Hills Casino, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning.
NOTICE: Lunch at Senior Center
Monday-Friday
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 530-824-4727. Drive-up or sit down now available.
Narcotics Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984.