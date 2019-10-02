Time to join 4-H
Youths 5-19 years old are invited to join a Tehama County 4-H Club from now through the end of enrollment of Nov. 4. Youths may participate in a variety of different projects, include sewing, sheep, quilting, horse, foods, swine, beef, scrapbooking, goats, leathercraft, rabbits, tractor mechanics, and woodworking, to name a few of the many projects offered throughout the county.
The 4-H organization is one of America’s largest non-formal education programs for youth, making a major contribution to the nation by helping youth acquire knowledge and develop life skills that help them become self-directed, productive and contributing members of society.
For more information about the 4-H program call the Tehama County Cooperative Extension Office at 527-3101 or go online to http://cetehama.ucanr.edu/4-H_Program/.
Story Time at Corning Library
Corning Library is hosting Story Time at 10 a.m. on Mondays. Story time is an interactive learning opportunity where children can enjoy stories, rhymes, songs, crafts, and science with the children’s librarian. Bilingual story time will be 10 a.m., Oct. 7 and the First 5 Express on Oct. 28. Visit www.tehamacountylibrary.org to see all youth events! The Corning Library is located at 740 Third St., Corning.
No cost drive-thru flu clinic
There will be a no cost drive-thru flu shot clinic 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Meuser Building, 275 Solano St., Corning. The next no cost clinic will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Community Center, 1500 S. Jackson St., Red Bluff.
Those participating in a clinic are asked to wear loose fitting clothing that quickly bares the upper arm. Flu shots will be available by appointment at the Tehama County Public Health Offices beginning Oct. 21. Call to schedule at 530-527-6824.
Maywood Woman’s Club fall yard/bake sale
The Maywood Woman’s Club Annual Fall Yard/Bake Sale will be Oct. 4-5 at the clubhouse at 902 Marin St., Corning.
The club will have lots of household items, Christmas and other holiday decorations, clothes and yes, they still have some fabric. Come and find a yard sale treasure, and before you go, stop by the Bake Sale table and take advantage of over 100 years of baking experience in the form of homemade breads, jams, fudge or choose from a multitude of other delightfully yummy stuff! The sale will start each day at 8 a.m. and close at 2 p.m.