Los Molinos Chamber taking board member nominations
Nominations will be accepted to serve on the Los Molinos Chamber of Commerce board of directors at the board’s next meeting on Sept. 28.
There are several openings on the board for those interested in getting involved and helping with the things the Chamber does to make Los Molinos a great place to do business and live. Terms for the volunteer position is one year. If there are more nominations than openings the board will hold an election and send out ballots to current members.
The board will also vote to elect the executive board for the next year. Anyone who belongs to the Los Molinos Chamber of Commerce is invited to attend and apply for a nomination. Nominees must be current members of the chamber.
The meeting will be at the Los Molinos Veterans Memorial Building at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Corning Chamber Golf Tournament
Registration is open for the 2022 Corning Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament scheduled for Oct. 1 at The Links at Rolling Hills Casino. Sign-up fee is $100 per golfer. Register online at Eventbrite.com or at the Chamber Office, 1110 Solano St.
City Council meeting
The next Corning City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 in the Board Chambers, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff.
Corning Exchange Club meetings
Every Monday morning
The Corning Exchange Club meets every Monday at 7 a.m., Iron Skillet, 2151 South Ave., Corning.
VFW Bingo Night
Every Wednesday evening
The Corning VFW Bingo Night is every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Corning Veterans Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Rotary Club meetings
Every Wednesday 12 p.m.
The Corning Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m., Rolling Hills Casino, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning.
NOTICE: Lunch at Senior Center
Monday-Friday
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 530-824-4727. Drive-up or sit down now available.
Narcotics Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984.