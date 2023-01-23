Corning Senior Center Bunco/dinner
Corning Senior Center’s annual fundraiser Bunco and Dinner night will be Thursday, Jan. 26, 1015 Fourth St., Corning. Dinner 5 p.m., Bunco at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 for dinner, $10 for bunco and $15 for both. For more information contact Karen at 530-824-4727 or 530-592-8683.
CUHS Parent Club All-You-Can Crab/Tri-tip fundraiser
The Corning Union High School Parents Club is holding an All-You-Can-Eat Crab/Tri-tip Sober Graduation Fundraiser 5:30-8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St. Tickets are $60 each.
Los Molinos Chamber of Commerce Installation Dinner
The annual Los Molinos Chamber of Commerce Installation and Member Appreciation Dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Los Molinos Veterans Memorial Building, 7980 Sherwood Blvd. The dinner is free to current and past Los Molinos Chamber members. For more information call Jerry Crow at 530-200-0091 and to RSVP email LMCO2012@gmail.com.
Red Rock Memorial Fund sponsorship
Red Bluff Round Up is raising funds to create a “larger than life” bronze statue of bull rider Lane Frost atop the bull Red Rock. The statue is being created by renowned artist Jim Stuckenberg to be placed at the Round Up Museum parking lot at 670 Antelope Blvd., Red Bluff. Sponsorships range from $25,000 platinum sponsor to simple donations of any amount.
For more information go online to www.redbluffroundup.com.