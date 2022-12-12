Gerber Children’s Christmas Fiesta
The 10th annual Gerber Children’s Christmas Festival will be 12-4 p.m., Dec. 18 at Los Hermanos Mexican Cocina, 414 San Benito Ave., Gerber. Free picture with Santa Claus, music, food, raffle and more.
Chamber of Commerce award nominations
The Corning Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its annual Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Junior Achievement awards. Submit nominations by Dec. 30 to info@corningcachamber.org or call 530-824-5550.
First Presbyterian Church Christmas services
The Corning First Presbyterian Candlelight Christmas Eve Service will be 3 p.m. Dec. 24 at 471 Marguerite Ave., Corning. All are invited to worship. The congregation will sing Christmas carols and take turns reading verses from scripture.
The Christmas Day service, Dec. 25 will be held at 11 a.m. with a special music performance. Services are led by Reverend Olav Bryant Smith. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/
Shop Solano Street
Happening now, the Corning Chamber invites everyone to "Shop Solano" this Holiday Season. Patronize Chamber members and spend $25 then turn in receipts to the Chamber office, 1110 Solano St., for the opportunity to win $50 cash each week until the end of the year.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the Board Chambers, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff.
City Council meeting
The next Corning City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St.
VFW Bingo Night
Every Wednesday evening
The Corning VFW Bingo Night is every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Corning Veterans Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Rotary Club meetings
Every Wednesday 12 p.m.
The Corning Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m., Rolling Hills Casino, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning.
NOTICE: Lunch at Senior Center
Monday-Friday
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 530-824-4727. Drive-up or sit down now available.
Narcotics Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984.