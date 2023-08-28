Community Briefs
TEHAMA COUNTY
Corning Chamber Golf Tournie Fundraiser
The Corning Chamber of Commerce annual Golf Tournament community fundraiser takes place at The Links at Rolling Hills starting at 8 a.m. Sat., Sept. 9. Cost is $400 for a team of four with prizes, lunch and cart included. For more information call 530-824-5550 or info@corningcachamber.org.
Tehama County 4th-grade Farm Day
Tehama County Farm Bureau will hold its annual Fourth-grade Farm Day on Sept. 12 at the Tehama District Fairgrounds where nearly 1,000 students will gather to learn more about local agriculture. They will rotate through stations on timber, beef, bees, dairy, tree crops, roping, working stock dogs, tractors, sheep and goats.
Corning Friends of the Library membership drive
Corning Friends of the Library is seeking new members to help support the many services the group provides to the Corning Library and community. The organization gives monies earned from its Spring and Fall book sales to purchase computers, books and magazines, provide the library’s Summer Reading Program, and materials for the local library.
Corning Friends of the Library meets monthly. To become a member or for more information contact Laura Calkins at laura.calkins@sbcglobal.net.
New Life Food Pantry
The New Life Assembly Food Pantry is open 9-11 a.m., the first and third Wednesdays each month when those in need can receive bags of food. Visitors will need to provide a photo identification with current address. The pantry is located at 660 Solano St., Corning.
Corning Christian Assistance
Corning Christian Assistance food pantry is open the second and fourth Mondays of every month 9-11 a.m. Visitors need to provide a photo identification to every visit and a current proof of address annually. CCA is located at 1014 Fourth Ave., Corning. For more information call 530-824-3866.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday in the Board Chambers, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff, with the exception of Tuesdays following a holiday on Monday. Go online to www.co.tehama.ca.us for the board’s meeting schedule and agendas.
City Council meeting
The Corning City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St. Go online to www.corning.org for City Council meeting schedule and agendas.
VFW Bingo Night
Every Wednesday evening
The Corning VFW Bingo Night is every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Corning Veterans Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Rotary Club meetings
Every Wednesday at 12 p.m.
The Corning Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m., Rolling Hills Casino, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning.
Weekday Lunch at Senior Center
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 530-824-4727. Drive-up or sit down now available.
Narcotics Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984.
GLENN COUNTY
Willows Chamber hosts Community Connections 101
The Willows Chamber of Commerce invites the community to attend “Community Connections 101” at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Black Bear Diner, 246 N. Humboldt Ave., where a light lunch will be provided.
Reservation are required with a limit of two attendees per business.
For more information and to register call Kathleen at the Willows Chamber office 530-934-8150, or email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
Orland Friends of the Library hosts guest speaker
The guest speaker for the Orland Friends of the Library at their Sept. 7 meeting will be Phillip I. Elkins of Forest Ranch who is a storyteller, salsa maker, father, son, educator, author, musician, and radio host of LA Sounds on Chico radio station KZFR. Dan Barnett said Elkins is writing a series of autobiographies that capture the eras (and errors) of his life, such as Running from the Fire: Growing Up in East LA, Drafted into the Army; Going to Vietnam; My Year in Vietnam: How I Managed to Survive June 1966 to June 1967; Coming Home from the War in Vietnam and more.
Willows Summertime Community Market
The Willows Chamber of Commerce hosted “Summertime Community Market,” 8-11 a.m, at Tractor Supply is open each Saturday morning through Aug. 26. The market offers fresh produce, homemade jams, jellies, candy, baked goods, as well as a variety of handmade crafts from local vendors. For more information call 530-934-8150.
Willows club meetings
Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at 6:40 a.m., at the Black Bear Diner, 246 N. Humboldt Ave.
Rotary Club meets every Thursday at 12 p.m., at 545 N. Humboldt Ave.
Lions Club meets every first and third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., at Round Table Pizza, 1237 W. Wood St.
Speakeasy Toastmaster meets every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Willows Public Library, 201 N. Lassen St.
Monday Afternoon Club meets the third Monday at 12 p.m. at the Black Bear Diner, 246 N. Humboldt Ave.
Willows City Council meeting
Willows City Council’s next meeting is July 25 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 201 N. Lassen St., Willows.
Glenn County Board of Supervisors
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors meets at the Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore St., Willows. For more information call 530-934-6400. The board meets at 9 a.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month, with exceptions due to holidays.
Orland City Council meeting
The Orland City Council meets at the Carnegie Center, 912 Third St., Orland at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month, with exceptions due to holidays.