Bible-based Teen Challenge Center
Neighborhood Full Gospel Church of Corning, at the corner of First and South streets, is inviting the community to attend the Sunday, May 21 10:45 a.m. service and hear the choir from the Teen Challenge Center sing and share testimonies. The church currently has a Sunday School contest, "Shine for Jesus," for all ages to participate in. For more information, please call 530-824-2323.
TC Sheriff Office public input AB 481 meeting
The Tehama County Sheriff's Office will hold a public forum to solicit public input regarding AB 481 at 5:30 p.m., June 8, 2010 Park Ave, Red Bluff (Tehama County Search and Rescue facility).
Meeting topics will include purpose of AB 481, definition of military equipment, TC sheriff’s military equipment inventory, proposed equipment funding/acquisition/use policy, pending annual report requirement and community engagement and pubic access to materials.
Tehama County Sheriff Dave Kain is encouraging the community to attend and participate in this meeting.
Additional information about AB 481 can be reviewed at https://leginfo.legislature.
For more information email Tehama County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Houghtby at ahoughtby@tehamaso.org
America, We Stand For You concert
Red Bluff Masterworks Chorale and Orchestra under the direction of Stephen Ackley presents America, We Stand For You, honoring U.S. Armed Forces and first responders takes place 3 p.m., Sunday, May 21, at the State Theatre, 333 Oak St., Red Bluff. The event is free of charge.
Tehama County Arts Council offering grants
Tehama County organizations and individuals are invited to apply for a one-time grant, not to exceed $500, for the purpose of promoting and expanding the arts in our community. Preference will be given to projects that impact the greatest number of community residents. Grants to benefit one’s personal property or income will not be considered. Application forms are available at www.tehamaarts.org and can be filled out and downloaded for submission, with a deadline of May 31. Mail completed applications postmarked by that date to TCAC, P.O. Box 1201, Red Bluff, CA, 96080, or email to tcacarts@gmail.com. Grant recipients will be notified by the end of July. The funds are provided by the California Arts Council with matching funds from the Tehama County Arts Council. For information, call (530) Art-Joy1.
Corning Friends of the Library membership drive
Corning Friends of the Library is seeking new members to help support the many services the group provides to the Corning Library and community. The organization gives monies earned from its Spring and Fall book sales to purchase computers, books and magazines, provide the library’s Summer Reading Program, and materials for the local library.
Corning Friends of the Library meets monthly. To become a member or for more information contact Laura Calkins at laura.calkins@sbcglobal.net.
Mentor a CUHS student worker
The Corning Union High School Entrepreneurship Class is looking for businesses willing to teach students key employment and management skills needed in careers helping consumers by accepting a student into their workplace. The program is at no cost to the mentor. For more information contact CUHS Principal Jason Armstrong at 530-824-8000 ext. 108.
New Life Food Pantry
The New Life Assembly Food Pantry is open 9-11 a.m., the first and third Wednesdays each month when those in need can receive bags of food. Visitors will need to provide a photo identification with current address. The pantry is located at 660 Solano St., Corning.
Corning Christian Assistance
Corning Christian Assistance food pantry is open the second and fourth Mondays of every month 9-11 a.m. Visitors need to provide a photo identification to every visit and a current proof of address annually. CCA is located at 1014 Fourth Ave., Corning. For more information call 530-824-3866.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 23 in the Board Chambers, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff.
City Council meeting
The next Corning City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St.
VFW Bingo Night
Every Wednesday evening
The Corning VFW Bingo Night is every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Corning Veterans Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Rotary Club meetings
Every Wednesday 12 p.m.
The Corning Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m., Rolling Hills Casino, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning.
Weekday Lunch at Senior Center
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 530-824-4727. Drive-up or sit down now available. Upcoming menu – May 17 Clam Chowder, 18 Chinese Chicken Salad, 19 Sloppy Joe, 22 Pork Riblet, 23 Chili Con Carne/Beans, 24 Chile Rellano Casserole.
Narcotics Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984.