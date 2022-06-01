Corning in the Evening
The Chamber of Commerce’s Corning in the Evening will be hosted by Connie Olson with Paparazzi at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 1110 Solano St., refreshments and raffle provided.
Help paying water, sewer, internet or PGE bills
Anyone impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and owe late payments for water, sewer, internet, or PG&E, can visit
https://www.corning.org/utility-assistance to check if you qualify and to access the application.
Interested parties must live within Corning city limits to apply. First come first-served. It is critical for residents with back due water and sewer debts to come current. A payment plan is also available, for those who qualify.
To qualify for a payment plan you must: 1. submit a letter from a primary health provider that discontinuation of water would pose a serious threat; 2. must be on public assistance; and 3. be willing to enter into an alternative payment schedule. Contact 824-7020 or email finance@corning.org for further information. Please do not delay.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 7 in the Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.co.tehama.ca.us.
Corning City Council meeting
Corning City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 14 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.corning.org.
Narcotic Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984.
Chamber of Commerce board meeting
The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 21 at 1110 Solano St., Corning.