Corning in the Evening

The Chamber of Commerce’s Corning in the Evening will be hosted by Connie Olson with Paparazzi at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 1110 Solano St., refreshments and raffle provided.

Help paying water, sewer, internet or PGE bills

Anyone impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and owe late payments for water, sewer, internet, or PG&E, can visit

https://www.corning.org/utility-assistance to check if you qualify and to access the application.

Interested parties must live within Corning city limits to apply. First come first-served. It is critical for residents with back due water and sewer debts to come current. A payment plan is also available, for those who qualify.

To qualify for a payment plan you must: 1. submit a letter from a primary health provider that discontinuation of water would pose a serious threat; 2. must be on public assistance; and 3. be willing to enter into an alternative payment schedule. Contact 824-7020 or email finance@corning.org for further information. Please do not delay.

Tehama County Board of Supervisors

The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 7 in the Administration Building, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.co.tehama.ca.us.

Corning City Council meeting

Corning City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 14 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St., Corning. For more information and the meeting agenda go online to www.corning.org.

Narcotic Anonymous meetings

Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984.

Chamber of Commerce board meeting

The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 21 at 1110 Solano St., Corning.

Tags

Recommended for you