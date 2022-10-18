Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the Board Chambers, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff.
City Council meeting
The next Corning City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St.
Trunk or Treat in Corning
Corning’s annual Solano Street Trick or Treat Street is scheduled for 2-5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 in downtown Corning.
Empower Tehama presents Crossroads film
Empower Tehama is hosting a film by MNS Webdesigns and Video Production, “Crossroads, One Woman’s Path to Justice,” 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 at Rodgers Theatre, 1217 Solano St., Corning.
Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.
Banner Annual Fund Drive
Banner Bank in Corning is sponsoring a Fund Drive now through Oct. 31 to benefit Corning Christian Assistance. Banner Bank said 100 percent of the cash donations received will go the non-profit food support organization. Corning Christian Assistance provides more than 100 Thanksgiving meals to less-fortunate families in the community.
Donation can be made at Banner Bank, 1201 Solano St., Corning.
Corning FFA Pumpkin Festival and Haunted Barn
Corning High School FFA is hosting a Pumpkin Festival and Haunted Barn on Oct. 29, at Rodgers Ranch, 23341 Loleta Ave., Corning.
The Pumpkin Festival runs 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and the Haunted Barn 7-11 p.m.
Haunted House at Better Choice Realty
Better Choice Realty, 904 Solano St., Corning, is hosting a Haunted House 2-7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31.
VFW Bingo Night
Every Wednesday evening
The Corning VFW Bingo Night is every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Corning Veterans Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Rotary Club meetings
Every Wednesday 12 p.m.
The Corning Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m., Rolling Hills Casino, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning.
NOTICE: Lunch at Senior Center
Monday-Friday
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 530-824-4727. Drive-up or sit down now available.
Narcotics Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984.