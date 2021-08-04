Maywood Woman's Club bake/yard sale
The Maywood Woman's Club is holding a yard and bake sale 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 13 and 14 at 902 Marin St., Corning. The sale will feature household and kitchen items, clothes, bedding, nicknacks, and more. This is a fundraiser for the Club.
Free swim day at City Pool
Families are invited to enjoy a free swim day at the Corning City Pool starting at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 7. The pool is located at 1414 Colusa St. This event will give residents and opportunity to give their opinion and feedback on a special feature at one of the city's parks.
Corning in the Evening
This month's Corning in the Evening will take place 5:30 p.m., Aug. 12, at the Corning Chamber of Commerce/Museum, 1110 Solano St. The public, as well as the business community, is invited to attend this event and learn more about the chamber and museum, win raffle prices and more.