Corning Veterans Day Parade
The annual Veterans Day Parade in Corning will be at 11 a.m., Nov. 11. The parade will march down historic downtown Corning on Solano Street. Anyone wanting to place an entry in the parade can call Mike Taylor 530-828-3868.
Rancho Tehama Mass Shooting Memorial
In memory of the fifth anniversary of the Nov. 14, 2017 mass shooting in Rancho Tehama and Rancho Tehama Association is hosting a Rancho Tehama Memorial at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 at Fawn Meadows. People attending the memorial are encouraged to wear orange for gun violence awareness. For more information call Lacie or Rich at the Association office 530-585-2444.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the Board Chambers, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff.
City Council meeting
The next Corning City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St.
Chamber accepting Christmas Parade entries
The Corning Chamber of Commerce is now accepting entry forms for this year’s Hometown Christmas Parade. The parade is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. on Solano Street. This year’s theme is “The Polar Express”. For more information contact the Chamber at 530-824-5550.
VFW Bingo Night
Every Wednesday evening
The Corning VFW Bingo Night is every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Corning Veterans Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Rotary Club meetings
Every Wednesday 12 p.m.
The Corning Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m., Rolling Hills Casino, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning.
NOTICE: Lunch at Senior Center
Monday-Friday
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 530-824-4727. Drive-up or sit down now available.
Narcotics Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984.