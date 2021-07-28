Food Truck Tuesday
Corning's first Food Truck Tuesday this year will be 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3 on Solano Street between Fourth and Fifth streets. This is a family fun community event featuring a variety of foods, music, entertainment, vendors and activities for kids.
Free Swim Day at City Pool
Families are invited to enjoy a free swim day at the Corning City Pool starting at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 7. The pool is located at 1414 Colusa St. This event will give residents and opportunity to give their opinion and feedback on a special feature at one of the city's parks.
Corning in the Evening
This month's Corning in the Evening will take place 5:30 p.m., Aug. 12, at the Corning Chamber of Commerce/Museum, 1110 Solano St. The public, as well as the business community, is invited to attend this event and learn more about the chamber and museum, win raffle prices and more.