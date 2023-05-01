Tehama County Arts Council offering grants
Tehama County organizations and individuals are invited to apply for a one-time grant, not to exceed $500, for the purpose of promoting and expanding the arts in our community. Preference will be given to projects that impact the greatest number of community residents. Grants to benefit one’s personal property or income will not be considered. Application forms are available at www.tehamaarts.org and can be filled out and downloaded for submission, with a deadline of May 31. Mail completed applications postmarked by that date to TCAC, P.O. Box 1201, Red Bluff, CA, 96080, or email to tcacarts@gmail.com. Grant recipients will be notified by the end of July. The funds are provided by the California Arts Council with matching funds from the Tehama County Arts Council. For information, call (530) Art-Joy1.
Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony
The annual Tehama County Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 10 at the High Point Assembly Church, 625 Luther Road, Red Bluff. This event is open to the public and honors the men and women in law enforcement throughout the state who gave their lives in the call to protect the residents of their respective communities during 2022.
Corning Senior Center Craft Show
The Corning Senior Center, 1015 Fourth St., is hosting a Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Show 9 a.m.-3 p.m., May 6. The event will include crafts, gifts, food, door prizes and more. For more information call Karen at 530-592-8683.
Woodson Bridge Estates yard sale
The Woodson Bridge Estates, 3835 Gardiner Ferry Road, is holding its annual Neighborhood Yard Sale on May 5-6, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. both days.
Corning Friends of the Library membership drive
Corning Friends of the Library is seeking new members to help support the many services the group provides to the Corning Library and community. The organization gives monies earned from its Spring and Fall book sales to purchase computers, books and magazines, provide the library’s Summer Reading Program, and materials for the local library.
Corning Friends of the Library meets monthly. To become a member or for more information contact Laura Calkins at laura.calkins@sbcglobal.net.
Mentor a CUHS student worker
The Corning Union High School Entrepreneurship Class is looking for businesses willing to teach students key employment and management skills needed in careers helping consumers by accepting a student into their workplace. The program is at no cost to the mentor. For more information contact CUHS Principal Jason Armstrong at 530-824-8000 ext. 108.
Evangelist to visit Corning
Seventh Day Adventist Evangelist Eric Selchow will be leading an evangelistic series Thursdays-Sundays throughout May. The series will be presented at the Corning Seventh Day Adventist Church, 610 West St.
For more information contact Cindi McElwain at 530-781-2252.
New Life Food Pantry
The New Life Assembly Food Pantry is open 9-11 a.m., the first and third Wednesdays each month when those in need can receive bags of food. Visitors will need to provide a photo identification with current address. The pantry is located at 660 Solano St., Corning.
Corning Christian Assistance
Corning Christian Assistance food pantry is open the second and fourth Mondays of every month 9-11 a.m. Visitors need to provide a photo identification to every visit and a current proof of address annually. CCA is located at 1014 Fourth Ave., Corning. For more information call 530-824-3866.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 9 in the Board Chambers, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff.
City Council meeting
The next Corning City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St.
VFW Bingo Night
Every Wednesday evening
The Corning VFW Bingo Night is every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Corning Veterans Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Rotary Club meetings
Every Wednesday 12 p.m.
The Corning Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m., Rolling Hills Casino, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning.
Weekday Lunch at Senior Center
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 530-824-4727. Drive-up or sit down now available.
Narcotics Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984.