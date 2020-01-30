Community, cars and food

Capay’s Harvest is aiming to bring the community together around cars and food.
Amanda Metzger, owner of the store, said they bought Capay’s Harvest about a year and a half ago and started hosting the monthly Car Show & Breakfast Buffet.
But the tradition of having car shows at the store – which has been rebranded since it was purchased – originally started more than 15 years ago.
We wanted to bring back the community feel,” Metzger said.
She said when the weather is decent, they’ve had up to 30 or 40 cars and twice as many people attend.
The traditional Car Show & Breakfast Buffet takes place on the first Saturday of every month, Metzger said. But they recently started hosting Burgers & Cars, which takes place in the evening on the third Saturday of the month.
She said they decided to start an evening show as well because some of those bringing their cars to the morning event said they sometimes have other shows to go to Saturday mornings and would like to see an evening one.
“We really have been trying to get to know our community,” Metzger said. “... Everyone wants a place to hangout, a place to talk … We felt like a car show was the perfect way to do it.”
The car shows are free to attend.
The breakfast buffet costs $12 for adults and $7 for children.
For Burgers & Cars, dinner costs $11 and includes a burger, sides and soda.
The next Car Show & Breakfast Buffet will be on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 8-11 a.m.
The next Burgers & Cars event will be on Saturday, Feb. 15, 5-8 p.m.
Capay’s Harvest is located at 7544 Cutting Ave.