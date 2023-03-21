Richfield PTO Ham Dinner/Auction
Richfield Elementary School PTO is hosting its 65th annual Ham Dinner and Auction, 4-6 p.m., Saturday, April 1 at the school, 23875 River Road, Richfield. Ticket prices are adults-$10 and children-$5. Live auction starts at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets call 530-824-3354.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Golf Tournament
The annual Corning Veterans of Foreign Wars Golf Tournament fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at The Links at Rolling Hills Casino. The four-person team 18 hole event begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. The cost is $125 per golfer and includes swag bag, range balls, cart and on-course lunch, as well as prizes and games.
For more information and to register contact Renae Beckley at 530-518-3197 or online at interlandbus@gmail.com.
Funds from the event benefit the David L. Blanchard VFW Post #4218.
Bulk item pickup in Tehama County
Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency, GreenWaste of Tehama is offering Dump Day to Tehama County residents throughout March. Residents are eligible to receive vouchers to dump up to two qualifying bulk items for free. Items can include refrigerators/ freezers, washer/dryer, space heaters, water heaters, boilers, furnaces, couches, chairs, and other furniture.
Event is restricted to Tehama County residents only and is managed using vouchers that can be accessed online at tehamacountyrecycles@co. Items can be dumped off at the Tehama County Landfill by appointment only.
Tehama County 4-H events
Tehama County 4-H is hosting “Runway on the Beach” Fashion Revue and its Stills Exhibits Fair at 1 p.m., March 25, at Lassen View Elementary School. This event is an opportunity for 4-H members to showcase their sewing and shopping skills for both sewing and non-sewing projects, and to display the results of their project work indicating achievement and growth.
Mentor a CUHS student worker
The Corning Union High School Entrepreneurship Class is looking for businesses willing to teach students key employment and management skills needed in careers helping consumers by accepting a student into their workplace. The program is at no cost to the mentor. For more information contact CUHS Principal Jason Armstrong at 530-824-8000 ext. 108.
Career Fair needs business owners
Maywood DaVinci Middle School in Corning is looking for support from local business leaders as the school brings back its "Career Fair" for the students on Thursday, April 20. This is the opportunity for the youth to learn about professions in the area.
To make this happen, the school needs business leaders from every profession to attend the career fair, bring in some hands-on tools and share business experiences. The fair will only be for a few hours in the morning and lunch will be served afterwards.
Anyone interested can contact Principal Andrew Fisher at Maywood DaVinci at 530-824-7730.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 28 in the Board Chambers, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff.
City Council meeting
The next Corning City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St.
VFW Bingo Night
Every Wednesday evening
The Corning VFW Bingo Night is every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Corning Veterans Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Rotary Club meetings
Every Wednesday 12 p.m.
The Corning Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m., Rolling Hills Casino, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning.
Lunch at Senior Center
Monday-Friday
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 530-824-4727. Drive-up or sit down now available.
Narcotics Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984.