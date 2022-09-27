Corning Friends of Library Book Sale
The Corning Friends of the Library are hosting a Book Sale 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Corning Library, 740 Third St. There will be a wide variety of books for sale at unbeatable prices, along with a raffle.
Tehama County Drug/Alcohol Advisory Board meeting
The Tehama County Drug and Alcohol Advisory Board will meet Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 5 p.m.
Join zoom meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/7382236131?pwd=WXA2c3FmT3V4NHNwYW9jRjVITHdZUT09
Meeting ID: 738 223 6131. Passcode: 8PfBGr.
For one tap mobile call 530-527-8491 ex. 3410. Meeting ID: 738 223 6131 Passcode: 419133
Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kJqxmrnUt
For additional information call (530) 527-8491 extension 3410.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 in the Board Chambers, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff.
City Council meeting
The next Corning City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St.
VFW Bingo Night
Every Wednesday evening
The Corning VFW Bingo Night is every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Corning Veterans Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Rotary Club meetings
Every Wednesday 12 p.m.
The Corning Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m., Rolling Hills Casino, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning.
NOTICE: Lunch at Senior Center
Monday-Friday
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 530-824-4727. Drive-up or sit down now available.
Narcotics Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984.