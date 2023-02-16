Capay Volunteer Fire Dinner annual dinner
The Capay Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its 58th Annual Buffet Dinner on Sunday, March 5. Food will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Capay Elementary School, Fourth Avenue and Cutting Avenue in the Capay District. Ticket prices for adults: $13, children through 12 is $9 and preschoolers eat for free.
This annual fundraiser has played an important part in replacing outdated equipment and maintaining high-quality fire protection, rescue and medical services for the area in which the department serves. This year’s benefit proceeds will help to fund improved rescue and medical equipment, as well as medical training and medical certification.
Donations may be made to: Capay Volunteer Fire Department, 50 Fourth Avenue, Orland, California 95963.
Tehama County Board of Supervisors
The next Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the Board Chambers, 727 Oak St., Red Bluff.
City Council meeting
The next Corning City Council meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the Council Chambers, 794 Third St.
VFW Bingo Night
Every Wednesday evening
The Corning VFW Bingo Night is every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Corning Veterans Hall, 1620 Solano St., Corning.
Rotary Club meetings
Every Wednesday 12 p.m.
The Corning Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m., Rolling Hills Casino, 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning.
NOTICE: Lunch at Senior Center
Monday-Friday
The Corning Senior Center serves senior lunches Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m., 1015 Fourth Ave., 530-824-4727. Drive-up or sit down now available.
Narcotics Anonymous meetings
Monday-Friday
Monday-Friday, 7 p.m., St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 820 Marin St., Corning. For more information call Sally at 530-824-4984.