Shasta Regional Community Foundation has announced the application period is now open for project funding opportunities for local nonprofits and public agencies from the ACEs Resilience and Hope Fund of Shasta County, and The McConnell Fund.
The application instructions and fast-approaching deadlines are posted on the website at www.shastarcf.org/grants.
Interested applicants can learn more about how to prepare their application for these and other opportunities and tips to navigate the Community Foundation’s online submission system by registering for an informative webinar. This webinar will be 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Feb. 12. Registration information is available at www.shastarcf.org/grants.
The newly formed ACEs Resilience and Hope Fund of Shasta County seeks to fund nonprofit programs that mitigate or prevent the generational cycle of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) in Shasta County. This opportunity is made possible by a partnership with Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency and promotes preventative and innovative strategies to improve health by addressing one or more of the 10 identified ACEs. All grant requests for this funding must be submitted online by 5 p.m. on Feb. 19.
Grants from The McConnell Fund will be awarded in the spring to Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, and Trinity County organizations in the areas of arts and culture, children, youth and education, community vitality, environment, health care, recreation, and social services. Grants primarily fund the purchase of equipment or building-related projects. Grant dollars are provided for small and large projects in each county. All grant requests for The McConnell Fund must be submitted online by 5 p.m. on March 11.
Funding guidelines for each program can be found at www.shastarcf.org/grants. If you have any questions, please contact Amanda Hutchings, Director of Community Impact at the Community Foundation, (530) 244-1219 or email amanda@shastarcf.org.