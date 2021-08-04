The Community Foundation of the North State announced the application period is now open for all competitive Fall 2021 grant funding opportunities for local nonprofits and public agencies.
Fall 2021 grant funding opportunities include:
- The Women’s Fund – The Women’s Fund mobilizes the power of women through collective philanthropy using a strategy of education, grant-making and endowment building to create a better future for women and their families in the Redding area. Applications are due Sept. 1 at 5 pm.
- Animal Welfare Endowment Fund – Serving Shasta, Siskiyou, and Tehama counties, this fund supports organizations who are providing for the welfare and care of animals in the following categories: supporting homeless animals; supporting owned pets, supporting wildlife, supporting working animals, and disaster preparedness for animals. Applications are due Sept. 8 at 5 pm.
- Redding Rancheria Community Fund –Redding Rancheria is a federally-recognized Tribe whose members are of the Pit River, Yana and Wintu descent. This fund was established to support worthy causes in the surrounding communities in Shasta and Trinity Counties and encourages proposals that serve Native Americans, youth, and/or rural populations. Applications are due Sept. 22 at 5 pm.
Community Foundation of the North State is a nonprofit, public charity serving the people of Shasta, Siskiyou, and Tehama counties, with a mission to impact the region through the power of giving. Since 2000, the Community Foundation has awarded over $36 million in grants, made possible by the generosity of their fund holders and professional fund management practices. For more information, call the Community Foundation at (530) 244-1219 or visit www.cfnorthstate.org.