The Community Foundation of the North State has opened its Spring Grant Cycle and is accepting applications for grant funding. An introductory workshop hosted on Zoom on Jan. 19 will provide interested organizations with a detailed overview of application requirements including a new grant application system.
For Tehama County the Spring 2023 grant funding opportunities will be through the The McConnell Foundation Fund. Grants from The McConnell Fund will be awarded to Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, and Trinity county organizations in the areas of arts and culture, children, youth and education, community vitality, environment, health care, recreation, and social services.
Grants primarily fund the purchase of equipment or building-related projects. Grant dollars are provided for small and large projects in each county. All grant requests for The McConnell Fund must be submitted online by 5 p.m., March 8.
Potential applicants are encouraged to join CFNS staff for a Spring Grant Opportunities Workshop, to be held via Zoom at 11 a.m., Jan. 19. The workshop will offer a quick overview of the funds to help organizations determine their eligibility and submit the strongest possible applications as well as run through a new application process.
Workshop registration, funding guidelines, and application instructions and deadlines for each fund are detailed at www.cfnorthstate.org/grants/grants. For more information, contact Megan Conn, Program Officer, (530) 244-1219 or email megan@cfnorthstate.org.