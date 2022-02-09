Tehama, Shasta, and Siskiyou county nonprofits interested in joining the second cohort of the Jumpstart Fundraising Accelerator hosted by Network for Good, the Community Foundation of the North State is holding an informational webinar 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Feb. 24.
Jumpstart is an immersive and innovative yearlong program that pairs non-profits with a personal fundraising coach. The coach meets with staff, virtually, twice a month to help in acquiring, retaining, and upgrading individual donors.
In addition to coaching, Jumpstart includes technology tools and technical assistance, designed to help organizations execute strategies built with their coaches, fundraise more effectively during this period of uncertainty, and take advantage of heightened online giving.
Over the past seven years, Jumpstart has been deployed nationally to help over 3,500 organizations, including over 50 organizations across California, to raise an average of 27 percent more in new revenue from individual donors.
Thanks to generous support from The McConnell Foundation, The Ford Family Foundation, and the Patricia D. and William B. Smullin Foundation, the Community Foundation of the North State will be supporting six organizations in the spring cohort.
Inaugural 2021 participants included Project Spark Studio, Rescue Ranch Inc, Empower Tehama, Empire Recovery Center, Northern California Childhood Development Inc, and Butte Valley Dream Builders.
“It was as though we had finally gotten our organization to the river, but we needed to cross over to the other side in order to really grow as a nonprofit organization,” Project Spark Studio Executive Producer Mark Pomervill told Network for Good. “Now, we are gaining more attention and our network is expanding because we are more organized. We are developing stronger relationships with our donors because we can see exactly what their relationship is with us and what has inspired them to give.”
To register, those interested can visit https://cfnorthstate.org/jumpstart for more information. In order to apply for the Jumpstart program, participants must register for the webinar. Those that cannot attend will be sent a recorded link afterwards.