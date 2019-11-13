The community of Corning honored its military veterans through several different venues over the past week, culminating in Monday’s Veterans Day Parade and luncheon.
Solano Street was lined with onlookers and the parade marched down the street, lead by local boy and girl scouts hoisting the U.S. Flag with the Corning Fire Department’s grand-sized Colors serving as a backdrop.
The Corning High School Cardinal Band marched as it played patriotic music and a float of Tehama County veterans was cheered on by the crowds, followed by fire engines, the Civil War Reenactment group, the Corvette club, and much more.
Serving as this year’s grand marshal for the parade was Paul Shennum, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Korea.
After six months of Hawk Missile School, Shennum, U.S. Army Specialist E5, was awarded Recognition of Meritorious Performance of Military Duty during the first official firing by the first tactical Hawk Unit of the U.S. Army.
Following the parade, the local veterans’ post hosted a fundraiser luncheon at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Corning.
On Sunday, at the Sunset Hills Cemetery in Corning, the Corning Cemetery District Board hosted a ceremony to introduce the new Veterans Monument and plaque on Corona Avenue. The monument was donated by the Vesper Masonic Lodge.
Serving as the ceremonies keynote speaker was World War II veteran Bucky Bowen, 94, of Corning.
“I consider it a significant honor to be with you here today to participate in this tribute and remembers the service and sacrifices of our nation’s finest and bravest,” Bowen said. “Their bravery and heroism has been demonstrated over and over again, from the American Revolution to the present war on terrorism, we know that without our veterans America would not be the America we known today.”
He went on to say, “May we never abandon their memory or allow their sacrifices to slip from our conscience.”
About 800 veterans are buried at Sunset Hill Cemetery.
On Friday, students and staff at Maywood DaVinci Middle School assembled for a special Veterans Day Ceremony during which local veterans conducted a Color Guard, speakers expressed honor for the country’s veterans and their sacrifices, and much more.
After school SERRF programs in the community also held special Veterans Day ceremonies.