Over the past month the Tehama County Board of Supervisors has approved salary raises to the Tehama County Pease Officers’ Association and six elected positions based on a compensation study conducted by Koff & Associates.
The sheriff’s office-related raises range from 1.7 percent to 24 percent increases and are based on how far below the median certain job classifications were, according to a press released by the Tehama County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
The total annual increase for the public safety salaries is approximately $822,910 with calculations assuming all positions are filled at top step. The board approval extends the current memorandum of understanding between the Peace Officers Association and the county until Aug. 31, 2023.
The raises were approved in hopes the salary increases will assist with recruitment and retention issues the sheriff’s department has been experiencing over the past several years reportedly due to insufficient salaries and other compensation compared to other law enforcement agencies in the North State.
The six elected officials will be compensated at an annual flat rate salary in the following amounts: assessor $121,481-$149,126; auditor-controller $124,482-$152,855; clerk/recorder $110,309-$145,489; district attorney $151,048-$210,712; sheriff/coroner $143,318-$205,573; and treasurer/tax collector $115,756-$152,855
The six elected officials will continue to receive a $60 monthly cell phone allowance.
Total annual increase for the six elected positions is approximately $303,991, with four in the general fund at $150,300, and two in the public safety fund at $153,691.
"We recognize the efforts that the Board of Supervisors have made with regard to the compensation study and the implementation of it. We hope to work with the Board of Supervisors to correct the current staffing issues collaboratively. As always, we will strive to do what is best for the residents of Tehama County,” said Tehama County Deputy Sheriff's Association President Zachary Backus.
Tehama County Board Chairwoman Candy Carlson voted against the memorandum of understanding with the elected officials stating, “I do not feel the alignments are correctly done.”